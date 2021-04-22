Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Hexcel (HXL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Hexcel (HXL).

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin on April 20 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $387.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $420.43 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report issued on April 20, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $50.70 average price target, a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.