Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Snowflake (SNOW) and Intelsat (OtherINTEQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Snowflake (SNOW) and Intelsat (INTEQ).

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies on March 1 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.49, close to its 52-week high of $210.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Rada Electronics.

L3Harris Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.00, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Snowflake (SNOW)

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake on March 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.75, close to its 52-week low of $205.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Mielczarek is ranked #5334 out of 7435 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $292.59 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Intelsat (INTEQ)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Hold rating on Intelsat on March 31. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The the analyst consensus on Intelsat is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.