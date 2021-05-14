Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Bombardier (OtherBDRBF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Bombardier (BDRBF).

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report issued on May 3, Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $238.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $214.63, close to its 52-week high of $221.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Liwag is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Liwag covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L3Harris Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.17, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls on May 6 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.29, close to its 52-week high of $223.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Huntington Ingalls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.00, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Vertical Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report issued on May 6, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Sell rating on Bombardier, with a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Hold with an average price target of $0.83, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on May 4, CIBC also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.80 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.