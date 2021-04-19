Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) and Intel (INTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) and Intel (INTC).

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC)

Needham analyst Charles Shi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.42, close to its 52-week high of $56.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #5006 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kulicke & Soffa with a $62.00 average price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.75, close to its 52-week high of $68.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $68.83 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Sell.

