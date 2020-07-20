Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Kla-Tencor (KLAC), SAP AG (SAP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kla-Tencor (KLAC), SAP AG (SAP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.05, close to its 52-week high of $207.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $186.09 average price target, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $200.00 price target.

SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAP AG with a $155.14 average price target, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on July 9, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.20, close to its 52-week high of $138.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.35, a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

