Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: J2 Global (JCOM), T Mobile US (TMUS) and IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on J2 Global (JCOM), T Mobile US (TMUS) and IAC/InterActive (IAC).

J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report issued on August 11, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on J2 Global, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on J2 Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.13.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US on August 11 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.25, close to its 52-week high of $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $121.78 average price target, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive on August 11 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.05, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.3% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Match Group, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.13, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

