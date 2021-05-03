Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI), Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Itron (ITRI), Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

Itron (ITRI)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Itron today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $119.60 average price target, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $127.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Hold rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.78, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $108.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DELL: