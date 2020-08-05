Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IPG Photonics (IPGP), Twilio (TWLO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IPG Photonics (IPGP), Twilio (TWLO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH).

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $187.73 average price target, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $283.76, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.47, a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.95, close to its 52-week high of $70.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.77, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

