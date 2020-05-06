Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Everbridge (EVBG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Everbridge (EVBG).

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and Sensata.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IPG Photonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.47, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Everbridge (EVBG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.36, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.