Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Intuit (INTU), NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intuit (INTU), NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Intuit (INTU)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $372.59, close to its 52-week high of $377.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $409.45, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock on December 7 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 78.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $24.70 average price target, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.01, close to its 52-week high of $54.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Lufax Holding, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $54.40 average price target, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on November 24, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

