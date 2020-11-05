Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: InterDigital (IDCC) and Ansys (ANSS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on InterDigital (IDCC) and Ansys (ANSS).

InterDigital (IDCC)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on InterDigital, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

InterDigital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00.

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Ansys. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $313.00, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report issued on October 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $348.00 price target.

