Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $27.91 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6407 out of 6858 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.09, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EADSF: