Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Adyen (ADYYF).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $21.01 average price target, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR18.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR1039.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $955.85.

Leitner has an average return of 20.8% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #3493 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $917.42 average price target, which is a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR832.00 price target.

