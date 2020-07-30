Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IMPINJ (PI), Cognizant (CTSH) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IMPINJ (PI), Cognizant (CTSH) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).

IMPINJ (PI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on IMPINJ today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75.

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 83.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.10, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $69.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 77.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.13, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

