Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IMPINJ (PI), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IMPINJ (PI), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).

IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to IMPINJ today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $31.25 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.09, close to its 52-week high of $77.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Knight, Corelogic, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $190.70 average price target, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

