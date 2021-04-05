Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: II-VI (IIVI) and I3 Verticals (IIIV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on II-VI (IIVI) and I3 Verticals (IIIV).

II-VI (IIVI)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on II-VI today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.12, a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

I3 Verticals (IIIV)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on I3 Verticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 75.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

I3 Verticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

