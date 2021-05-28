Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: HEICO (HEI), VMware (VMW) and Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HEICO (HEI), VMware (VMW) and Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN).

HEICO (HEI)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on HEICO, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.81, close to its 52-week high of $142.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEICO is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.00, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Vertical Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating on VMware today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $173.93 average price target, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Advent Technologies Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 68.0% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advent Technologies Holdings with a $18.50 average price target.

