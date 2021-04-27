Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: HealthStream (HSTM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC).

HealthStream (HSTM)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.02, close to its 52-week high of $216.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.88, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $74.29.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.17, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

