Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: GoDaddy (GDDY), PTC (PTC) and Apple (AAPL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GoDaddy (GDDY), PTC (PTC) and Apple (AAPL).

GoDaddy (GDDY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy on April 23 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $78.50 average price target, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

PTC (PTC)

In a report issued on April 24, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PTC, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

PTC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.57, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Apple on April 24 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $282.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $310.23, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

