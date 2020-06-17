Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Oracle (ORCL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Oracle (ORCL).

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Remark Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $10.70 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Oracle, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Reback is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Reback covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, Paylocity, and Cloudera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $55.00 average price target, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ORCL: