Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Dropbox (DBX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Dropbox (DBX).

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.78, close to its 52-week high of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.73, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Dropbox today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.23, close to its 52-week high of $24.14.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dropbox with a $26.25 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

