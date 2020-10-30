Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN), Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Five9 (FIVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN), Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Five9 (FIVN).

Global Payments (GPN)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Fiserv, and Square.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.89, implying a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions today and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ubiquiti Networks, CommScope Holding, and Arista Networks.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.83, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Northcoast Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $157.21 average price target, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

