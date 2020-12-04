Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: General Electric (GE), Domo (DOMO) and Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on General Electric (GE), Domo (DOMO) and Tradeweb Markets (TW).

General Electric (GE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Obin maintained a Buy rating on General Electric today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Obin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Obin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Trane Technologies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $10.04 average price target, representing a -5.9% downside. In a report issued on November 24, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Domo (DOMO)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Domo today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.79, close to its 52-week high of $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 75.6% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Domo with a $58.25 average price target.

Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 76.2% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tradeweb Markets with a $62.80 average price target.

