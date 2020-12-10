Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Fiserv (FISV) and IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fiserv (FISV) and IAC/InterActive (IAC).

Fiserv (FISV)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Hold rating on Fiserv yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.88, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to IAC/InterActive yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 75.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.50, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

