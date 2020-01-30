Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Dynatrace (DT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FB), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Dynatrace (DT).

Facebook (FB)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $246.77 average price target, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.93.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.00, close to its 52-week high of $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 74.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.60, which is a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.