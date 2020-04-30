Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FB) and MKS Instruments (MKSI).

Facebook (FB)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Hold rating to Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.50, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Pivotal Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $225.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.17, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

