Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: F5 Networks (FFIV), Micron (MU) and Verizon (VZ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on F5 Networks (FFIV), Micron (MU) and Verizon (VZ).

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.10, close to its 52-week high of $180.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $189.00 average price target.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.11, close to its 52-week high of $80.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.24, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.50 average price target.

