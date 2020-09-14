Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER), Stmicroelectronics (STM) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EverQuote (EVER), Stmicroelectronics (STM) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote on September 11 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Snap, and Lyft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.80.

Stmicroelectronics (STM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Stmicroelectronics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.74, close to its 52-week high of $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IPG Photonics, Plug Power, and nLIGHT.

Stmicroelectronics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.23, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR33.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to NeoPhotonics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $9.90 average price target, which is a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

