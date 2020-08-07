Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Everbridge (EVBG), Datadog (DDOG) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Everbridge (EVBG), Datadog (DDOG) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Everbridge (EVBG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.33, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Datadog today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.01, close to its 52-week high of $98.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 74.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $88.42 average price target, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.51, close to its 52-week high of $151.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $141.25 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $160.00 price target.

