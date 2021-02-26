Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Eventbrite (EB), Twitter (TWTR) and Everspin Technologies (MRAM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eventbrite (EB), Twitter (TWTR) and Everspin Technologies (MRAM).

Eventbrite (EB)

In a report released today, Lamont Williams from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1393 out of 7333 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.59, close to its 52-week high of $80.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Shutterstock.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.42, representing a -15.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Everspin Technologies (MRAM)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Everspin Technologies with a $9.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.