Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Enghouse Systems (OtherEGHSF), Amphenol (APH) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enghouse Systems (EGHSF), Amphenol (APH) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX).

Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems on March 12 and set a price target of C$80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and CGI Group.

Enghouse Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.38.

Amphenol (APH)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol on March 12 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.09, close to its 52-week high of $69.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphenol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.42, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.50 price target.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

In a report issued on March 11, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GoodRx Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoodRx Holdings with a $50.71 average price target, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

