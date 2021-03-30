Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: DraftKings (DKNG) and Micron (MU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DraftKings (DKNG) and Micron (MU).

DraftKings (DKNG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.59, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $115.59 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.