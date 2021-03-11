Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CyberArk Software (CYBR), Rapid7 (RPD) and GDS Holdings (GDS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CyberArk Software (CYBR), Rapid7 (RPD) and GDS Holdings (GDS).

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Vonage Holdings.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.00, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rapid7 (RPD)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $103.27 average price target, which is a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

GDS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.00, representing a 32.8% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Daiwa also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.