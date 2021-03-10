Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CyberArk Software (CYBR) and BlackLine (BL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CyberArk Software (CYBR) and BlackLine (BL).

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CyberArk Software, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.50.

BlackLine (BL)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on BlackLine today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

BlackLine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.25.

