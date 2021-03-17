Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and AT&T (T)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and AT&T (T).

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings on March 14 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $244.82 average price target, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T (T)

In a report issued on March 14, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AT&T, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 76.6% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.33, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on T: