Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Communications Systems (JCS), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Mitek Systems (MITK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Communications Systems (JCS), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Mitek Systems (MITK).

Communications Systems (JCS)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Communications Systems today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Communications Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Limelight Networks today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.22.

Mitek Systems (MITK)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mitek Systems, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mitek Systems with a $19.50 average price target, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

