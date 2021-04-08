Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CommScope Holding (COMM) and Box (BOX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CommScope Holding (COMM) and Box (BOX).

CommScope Holding (COMM)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.35, close to its 52-week high of $17.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.83.

Box (BOX)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Box today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

