Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CommScope Holding (COMM) and Analog Devices (ADI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CommScope Holding (COMM) and Analog Devices (ADI).

CommScope Holding (COMM)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.63, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.75, close to its 52-week high of $163.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $167.94 average price target, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

