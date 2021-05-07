Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Cognex (CGNX) and Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cognex (CGNX) and Health Catalyst (HCAT).

Cognex (CGNX)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Cognex today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Cognex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.00.

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Catalyst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.29, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

