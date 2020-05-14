Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Quisitive Technology Solutions (OtherQUISF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Arista Networks, and Fortinet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.71, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions and a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.52, close to its 52-week high of $0.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #297 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.96, which is an 84.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.95 price target.

