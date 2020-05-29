Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.27, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $348.38, close to its 52-week high of $367.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $381.02, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

