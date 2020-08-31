Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN), Formfactor (FORM) and Gogo (GOGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ciena (CIEN), Formfactor (FORM) and Gogo (GOGO).

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Ciena, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.43.

Formfactor (FORM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Formfactor today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing a 32.0% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gogo. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gogo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

