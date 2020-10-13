Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CDW (CDW) and Par Technology (PAR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CDW (CDW) and Par Technology (PAR).

CDW (CDW)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CDW, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

CDW has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.33.

Par Technology (PAR)

In a report released today, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Par Technology, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Bill.com Holdings.

Par Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.67.

