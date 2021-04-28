Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Camtek (CAMT), Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Camtek (CAMT), Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB).

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Charles Shi from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.90, close to its 52-week high of $35.24.

Shi has an average return of 25.0% when recommending Camtek.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #4616 out of 7483 analysts.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Extreme Networks. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.69, close to its 52-week high of $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.17.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $149.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.56, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $185.00 price target.

