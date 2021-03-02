Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: C3ai (AI) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on C3ai (AI) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI).

C3ai (AI)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on C3ai today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on C3ai is a Hold with an average price target of $140.11, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham downgraded Applied Optoelectronics to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Acacia Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

