Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and SecureWorks (SCWX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and SecureWorks (SCWX).

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Brooks Automation today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $73.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $70.14 average price target.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to SecureWorks. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Hold with an average price target of $14.50, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

