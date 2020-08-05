Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE).

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.30.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sykes Enterprises with a $39.00 average price target.

