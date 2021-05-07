Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Bombardier (OtherBDRBF), Synaptics (SYNA) and Match Group (MTCH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bombardier (BDRBF), Synaptics (SYNA) and Match Group (MTCH).

Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier, with a price target of $1.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.74, close to its 52-week high of $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 80.6% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.72.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.00, close to its 52-week high of $146.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.83, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Summit Redstone Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Match Group, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $169.63 average price target.

