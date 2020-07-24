Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Blucora (BCOR), Travelzoo (TZOO) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blucora (BCOR), Travelzoo (TZOO) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS).

Blucora (BCOR)

Blucora received a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.68, close to its 52-week low of $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blucora with a $18.00 average price target.

Travelzoo (TZOO)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Travelzoo and a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Travelzoo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $67.00 average price target.

