Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC), EverQuote (EVER) and Kaleyra (KLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC), EverQuote (EVER) and Kaleyra (KLR).

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.33, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $71.50, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote on February 22 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.20, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report issued on February 22, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Kaleyra, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.97, close to its 52-week high of $19.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 26.9% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, an 86.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

